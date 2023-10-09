AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta’s Jewish Community will be hosting a solidarity event for Israel.

The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 12. at the Adas Yeshurun Synagogue on Johns Rd. in Augusta. It starts at 7 p.m.

This community event is sponsored by the Jewish Community Center and Federation of Augusta, in cooperation with Adas Yeshurun Synagogue, Chabad of Augusta, and Congregation Children of Israel.

Augusta’s Jewish community is inviting everyone to come together to show solidarity for Israel. Nicky Spivak, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Center and Federation of Augusta, along with Rabbi Zalman Fischer of Chabad, Rabbi Remy Liverman of Congregation Children of Israel and Rabbi David Sirull of Adas Yeshurun Synagogue will participate in the program.