Augusta Jail population staying put

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) The people behind bars, including detainees awaiting their pre-trial hearings, are going to stay put– at least for now.

The fate of those behind bars and the spread of the coronavirus is a concern, not just in Augusta but around the globe.



There are more than 900 inmates currently being held in the Augusta Jail and the Sheriff says there are no plans now to open the doors.

“We haven’t gotten to the point where overcrowding as become an issue or safety has been compromised to the point where that is the conversation of the day what we have done is with our medical staff is screening people prior to, we’re taking daily screenings,” said Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

Sheriff Roundtree says to avoid contacts his office has limited the visitation center for inmate families but he said that decision will be revisited.