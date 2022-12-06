AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — If you’re single and you live in the CSRA, chances are you know the struggle of dating. A new study shows that Augusta is not one of the best places to be if you’re flying solo.

The study put together by WalletHub shows Augusta ranks 110 out of 182 cities with one being the best city and 182 being the worst city for dating. The city that was best for singles was Seattle, Washington; while the city that was the worst for singles was Warwick, Rhode Island.

The cities were ranked based on economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities. Each city was measured against 36 key indicators of dating-friendliness such as the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price of a meal for two. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale. Overall, Augusta had a score of 49.43/100.

WalletHub Top 5 Best Cities for Dating

Seattle, Washington Madison, Wisconsin Denver, Colorado San Francisco, California Portland, Oregon

WalletHub Top 5 Worst Cities for Dating

Warwick, Rhode Island Glendale, California Brownsville, Texas Hialeah, Florida Fort Smith, Arkansas

Regionally, Atlanta, Columbia, and Charleston ranked better than Augusta when it came to dating with Atlanta ranking in the top ten. Charlotte and Columbus ranked worse than Augusta, and Savannah was not on the list.