Augusta investigators search for missing baby, mother’s story raises questions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Questions surround a woman who is now behind bars. Police are trying to figure out if she gave birth to a baby – and IF SO, where that newborn may be.

According to an incident report, investigators say Tabitha Moss miscarried, but prior to that she said she had no interest in the pregnancy.

Moss is charged with giving false statements to a government agency.

This comes after investigators say she changed her story several times.

The incident report says she placed the remains in a grocery bag and then gave it to someone else to get rid of. She later said it was a lie to keep her boyfriend.

We are working on this investigation and will continue to update you as more information in given to us.