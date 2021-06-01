Augusta History Museum to expand into space across Reynolds Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta-Richmond County Commission has awarded a $65,000 contract to JLA of Augusta to draw up designs for a new expansion of the Augusta History Museum.

The expansion project, whose design phase will be paid for by funds from the last SPLOST package, will incorporate the Strickland Warehouse building that dates back to the late 1920s.

The planned renovation will include repairs to masonry walls, a new roof for the structure, and additions allowing for compliance to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The new Strickland Warehouse interior design will allow for additional office space, new artifact storage, and, most noticeably, a move of the museum’s woodshop from the main museum to the warehouse building.

The design is planned to preserve the major elements of the warehouse and the overall historic feel of the space.