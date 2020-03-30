Augusta Health and City leaders urge residents to stay home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Health and City leaders have urged residents to stay home for more than a week now. They have stressed the importance of social distancing to limit exposure to coronavirus. Now, they are urging all Augustans to stay home and avoid public places as much as possible.

Dr. Stephen Goggans, the District 6 Health Director for the Georgia Department of Public Health said,

“If you think you have been exposed to coronavirus, then you should stay at home and

monitor your health. Potentially exposed people should avoid work,

school and other public places to prevent transmitting the virus to others if the person

were to become sick.”



The Georgia Department of Public Health says, staying home after a possible

exposure, called quarantine, is a critical part of limiting the spread the COVID-19. If

someone receives instructions to quarantine, they should remain in their residence and

stay away from all public places for 14 days after their last exposure. They should only

leave home to receive medical care.

Fire Chief/EMA Director Christopher E. James said,

“We all have a part to play in keeping each other healthy. Staying at home is the best way to reduce your exposure risk, but for people who think they were already exposed, staying home lets them watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of COVID-19.”

As of the March 30th, 12 p.m. update, there are 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Richmond County. That total is expected to rise as more results are reported and testing becomes more widely available.

According to the statement,

The increase in numbers means more people should be staying at home because of exposure to a COVID-19 case. If a person who has been told to quarantine or someone who thinks they may have been exposed develops fever or other symptoms of COVID-19, they should talk to their healthcare provider and avoid contact with other people as much as possible, even within their home. DPH guidelines say people should not gather in groups larger than 10, people should wash their hands frequently and for 20 seconds, stay home from work if you feel sick, and have a minimum of six feet of space between you and other individuals when out in public.

