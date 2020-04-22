Augusta hazard pay to end in May

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Commissioners are ready to put an end to hazard pay.

They approved a $5.00 an hour raise for all city employees who are still coming into work two weeks ago.

Now that Georgia is ready to re-open non-essential businesses over the next several days, commissioners voted today to stop the hazard pay at the end of the next pay period.

“In light of the changing situation that we are in concert with the Governor looking to open things back up I think right now unless we find an extreme compelling reason, I move that we terminate the hazardous pay effective at the end of one May,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.



The Finance Department said paying all employees who were not working from home was costing one point four million dollars every two weeks.