Augusta Hampton Inn holds appreciation lunch on 9/11

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local hotel saying thanks, with a meal.

The Hampton Inn in Augusta held an appreciation lunch Wednesday as it does each September 11th.

The general manager says it’s a way to remember 9/11 and give back to those who keep us safe.

“This is something we have been focused on for the last 3 years as our initiative is to give back to our community. It’s near and dear to my heart because I remember where I was 18 years ago. I share with my kids and I want to remember what happened and what we lost,” said Dave Przedeski, General Manager.

The general manager says he plans to have the lunch again next year.