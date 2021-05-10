Augusta GreenJackets host job fair for gameday staff

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – SRP Park and the Augusta GreenJackets are hosting an in-person job fair, Tuesday.

The event takes place May 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at SRP Park. Applicants should enter through the WOW! Club Entrance by Rio Cantina on Center Avenue.

Those looking to apply must be 16 years of age or older to apply, pass a background check and be able to work all home games and additional events as needed.

The positions being hired are: