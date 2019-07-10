Augusta grandfather accused of child molestation

AUGUSTA (WJBF)–An Augusta grandfather is behind bars, accused of inappropriately touching his two granddaughters.



According to an incident report, James Cox was arrested after one of the children told counselors that her grandfather had been making comments about her body and touching her backside.

The 12 year old also told counselor’s and deputies that Cox had started touching her 10 year old sister recently.

When the girls’ mother, Tina Wilson, was questioned by investigators she indicated the inappropriate contact had probably been happening for about a year and she believed that Cox was “wanting to make her an adult” and was “touching her because she is becoming sexually curious.”

Cox has been charged with 2 counts of child molestation and the case is still under investigation.