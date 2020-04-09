Augusta golf course open but not full service

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) The Patch golf course in Augusta is open again, but not fully in business.

The first official players in three weeks returned to the city owned golf course that was shut down by emergency order.

The course is taking precautions with sanitizing and social distancing, and some parts of the operation are not in play at this time.

Changes we have in place we’re doing credit card only, the lounge is not open that part of section is still closed we got the golf course open one thing we have done for our members who haven’t been able to play they normally pay their dollar or two dollar we’re waving the dollar or two dollar fee,” said General Manager Ira Miller.

Golfers out today felt even while playing they could practice social distancing and be safe.