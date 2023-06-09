Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that Augusta city employees have been told to reset passwords to get back online.

NewsChannel 6 was the first to report the city computer system was down May 22 following what was later confirmed as a cyber-attack.

City employees say for the first time in nearly three weeks they can get on the internet.

Mayor Garnett Johnson said a written statement with more information will be forth coming.

