Augusta gateways need attention

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Commissioners are scheduled to discuss next week how bad the gateways coming into Augusta look. visitors.

City Engineers are suggesting increasing the number of times the right of ways get mowed from 4 times a year to six.

However, some commissioners say that isn’t enough.

“”Adding two more cuts really doesn’t do a whole lot other than further create more hay fields when they come through and cut the two-foot-tall grass there’s no way, they would allow your typical home owner out there to only cut their grass four times a year or six times a year,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Garrett points out the Gordon Highway entrance to Augusta has an example of creating a hayfield when you let right of ways grow too high and then mow.