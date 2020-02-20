Augusta flooding shouldn’t get worse at least for now

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) The Savannah River was getting near the edge but staying away from the Riverwalk Amphitheater. the city wants the public to stay away as they closely watch what’s going on.

“We are we’ve had personnel out at the Riverwalk, we’ve had personnel out at Lock and Dam the typical areas that usually flood, first for us,” said Fire Chief Chris James who also serves as Emergency Management Director.

With the rain and cold it was no day for a picnic at Lock and Dam park, which was good, because it was a tough wade to get to the tables.

The road to the park, still open but for how long some big puddles are showing up.

The Baurle Boat Ramp at Lock and Dam shut down, it’s no place to be even with a boat.

“It is flooded, out there we’ve closed it off we’ve had individuals drive down there and fun into the flood waters they would have to back out because there’s no where to turn around,” said Chief James.

And Utilities workers were taking their turns at flood control, closing the flood gates on Butler Creek, a rare happening.

This to keep the swollen river from backing up into Butler Creek, clogging the city’s efforts to get rid of the storm water.

“Most of downtown Augusta drains out and hits the river there at Butler Creek, so if the river gets too high it’s going to start backing up into town,” said Utilitles Department Director Tom Wiedmeier.

City officials call what’s happening now nuisance flooding but say things should not get much worse if the Corps sticks to its current flood gate plans at Thurmond Dam.

They will bring it up to 32 thousand CFS which means in our normal areas it will be close at the riverwalk those same boat ramps will be closed but that’s the largest effect we will have,” said Chief James.