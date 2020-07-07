Augusta firefighters getting covid testing after positives

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Covid testing is underway for Augusta fire crews.

The department saying five employees have recently tested positive.

The department is checking employees who worked at the same station as those who tested positive.



“We’re addressing it we’re assuring that people are tested so when a firefighter is diagnosed positive we test all the other firefighters who are in that station that have been around them,” said Chief Chris James.



James says the firefighters who tested positive will not be retiring to work until they are cleared by a doctor.