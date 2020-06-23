Augusta Fire/EMA to give out free face masks

Live Now
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire/EMA Department will give away free face masks while supplies last.

If you are interested in receiving a free cloth mask, you can visit any of the 19 Augusta Fire/EMA stations between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Firefighters/EMTs will provide you with two to three face masks.

If you have any questions, please contact the Augusta Fire/EMA Public Information Office, Jason DeHart at 706-821-2489.

The CDC says face masks are a step in slowing the spread of COVID-19 along with maintaining six feet away from other individuals while out in public.

