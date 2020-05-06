Augusta Fire & EMA teams up with local health organizations to offer free COVID-19 testing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The City of Augusta, along with Christ Community Health and The Department of Public Health teamed up to offer free COVID-19 testing.

Community and government partnerships are becoming normal during the pandemic. Where does the Augusta Fire and EMA fall within that framework in addressing the spread locally?

“We are public servants,” said Chief Christopher James. “They pay us to do what we do, and to be good at what we do; that’s our mission.”

Augusta Fire and EMA steps in where ever there is an emergency. Now, they are responding to the call of providing more coronavirus testing in overlooked areas.

If you plan on coming to Station #1 for #COVID19 testing – remember the entrance to the testing area is at the Reynolds & Sibley St. intersection.



All testing will be held between 10 am – 2 pm@CityofAugusta #Augusta pic.twitter.com/fDqHgSSauq — Augusta Fire & EMA (@ARC_EMA) May 6, 2020

“We will train some of our people to help you do some of the testings; human resources will be there,” said Chief James. “We will also offer our location; our role is to fill that gap.”

More than 200 people were tested at the fire station on Broad Street. The Augusta Fire Chief says the pandemic has expanded their responsibilities as first responders. The EMA Office is requesting more PPE, checking on positive cases in nursing homes, and having weekly meetings with all of the local hospitals.

Commissioner Dennis Williams says he got a first-hand look on how The City of Augusta can prepare if the second wave hits.

“I think we can look at how the situation is communicated through the local government,” said Williams. “We can also establish different levels of equipment that they probably need. Also, to update our policy regarding this type of activity.”

“We will continue to order and stockpile PPE and to doing things that are needed for the citizens during that time,” said Chief James.

The Augusta Fire Department tends to host a second testing site in a different part of the city sometime next week.