Augusta Fire Dept. to roll out Emergency Vehicle Preemption system

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some local first responders will soon have a new tool to stay safe.

The Augusta Fire Department is getting the emergency vehicle preemption system.

This allows firefighters and first responders green lights at intersections.

The system is designed to reduce crashes and cut response times.

“In the business that we’re in seconds matter, seconds matter when it comes to how fast the fire spread, seconds matter when a citizen can’t breathe. Seconds matter, so anything that will assist us in getting into our citizens quicker is a good thing for Augusta,” says Chief Christopher James.

The program comes with a price tag of about $158-thousand dollars.