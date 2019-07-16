Augusta Fire Dept. & Red Cross to install free smoke detectors in Apple Valley homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Residents in the Apple Valley neighborhood will be receiving new smoke alarms, courtesy of the American Red Cross and the Augusta Fire Department.

The organizations are teaming up in effort to reduce or eliminate deaths caused by fire.

They’ll be in the Apple Valley neighborhood on Saturday, July 27th, bringing with them over 200 smoke alarms. The teams will be assisting with installation and educating residents on what to do in a fire emergency situation including preparing an escape plan and making sure their smoke detectors are working properly.

“When a smoke alarm is in a home, 85 percent of the time people are saved,” said Christopher E. James, Augusta Fire Chief.

Seniors, those with special needs and people who cannot afford to purchase a smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector can call the fire department to receive them for free.

The majority of fire deaths occur in the home and most often at night when people are asleep. The Red Cross recommends that smoke alarms be tested once a month and replaced every 10 years.