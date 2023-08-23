AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Firefighters from across the state are in the Garden City this week.

Augusta Fire Department is hosting this year’s statewide Fire Service Conference at the Marriott Convention Center, downtown.

The event is meant to be a time to network, show off their skills, and celebrate their dedication to the profession.

This year’s theme is “Better Together.”

Augusta Fire Chief Antonio Burden says, “We are truly excited to have firefighter from all over the south, all over the state, and the southeast coming together to really be better to learn innovation and new ways of doing things, to establish long lasting friendships, and to learn.”

Thursday there will be a skills challenge.

You may see a detour in downtown Augusta near ninth and tenth streets.