Augusta Fire Dept. cheers on frontline workers between their shift change

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Augusta Fire Department is joining a national movement to cheer on our health heroes lined outside of area hospitals.

They are applauding medical workers as they change shifts.

The firefighters will be lining up here soon! Different departments were asked to come so a big turnout is expected. At least four engines will be here this morning, with three-to-four firefighters per engine.

We’re going to see lights, hear the cheers and overall have an positive morning to show gratitude for these workers on the frontline.

The idea started in Seattle and made it’s way across the country, something first responders say they’re honored to be a part of.

Public Information Officer for Augusta Fire Deptartment, Jason DeHart, says, “these health care workers and these nurses that are on the front lines, that are caring for these patients that some of our EMS, EMTs have transported to those hospitals. We want to make sure that they are getting the recognition that they deserve.”

They were at Augusta University Tuesday morning. These firefighters will be at Doctor’s Hospital Tuesday night at 6:30 and University Hospital Thursday morning at 6:30.