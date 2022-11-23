AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department is sharing tips on how you stay safe in the kitchen this Thanksgiving.

A fire safety demonstration was held at Augusta’s Station Number 2. The demonstration showed several kitchen safety tips.

“Cooking can be a joyous thing but also I want them to be a little more safe when it comes to cooking and understand that you have to be more aware of what you’re doing when you’re cooking and that people sometimes they get complacent and don’t think of some of the things that they do when they are cooking,” said Captain Jermaine Jennings.

Jennings says that cooking fires is one of the leading reason for fires and they wanted to reach out to the public, give them some tips that the need to look for, and give advice on when you should call your local fire department.

“The right time to call the fire department is if you see a lot of smoke, you see flames, and if you have a small fire extinguisher you can put it out but always call the fire department because it could have gotten in to your wall. That’s what we’re here for. To come out and check and make sure you don’t have any extensions,” said Jennings.

Below is the list the fire tips that the fire department provided, as well as a video demonstrating. Of course the Augusta Fire Department wants everyone to have a fun and safe holiday season.



Kitchen Fire Safety Tips: