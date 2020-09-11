Augusta Fire Department honors those we lost on September 11th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today, the Augusta Fire Department honored those who lost their lives on 9/11.
The virtual event included the color guard, musical performances and speeches from local leaders.
Mayor Hardie Davis spoke on the bravery of those men and women who died on that day.
“Today, as we think back on the events of 9/11, our sorrow over the loss of so many good people should be tempered by the examples shown by so many who died and yet so many who lived.”
Brad Means served as today’s host of the ceremony.
