AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – During the past two years of the pandemic, work places have been turned on their head. Workers are no longer just looking for a job; they want a career. One field that is getting competitive is firefighting.

Twenty recruits were at the Augusta Fire Department Headquarters training for their firefighter testing.

“We go through and we teach them from knowing nothing about fire, from being anybody from off of the street, to being able to operate in those most dangerous environments,” said training chief, Bryant Wolf.

The recruits have been in school for about eight weeks now and are set to graduate and be placed into stations in September.

“Our current class is doing fantastic. They are set and on pace to be the highest trained recruit class that we’ve produced in Augusta. They’ll be trained at the firefighter 2 level and to the EMT advanced level,” said Wolf.

“To actually be involved and to know what causes a fire, ways to stop a fire, those are all good things to learn and that’s what I enjoyed about the training here because I got to know what is a fire and what being a firefighter is all about,” said firefighter recruit, Schneider Joanis.

With the current class of recruits doing so well and the upgrades in training over the past few years, more people have been wanting to become firefighters.

“We’re actually starting to fill up and things are becoming a little more competitive because people are out there looking for those benefits, to be able have something with some meaning,” said Wolf.

“You have to make sure when you’re doing this, you’re doing it for the right reason. You’re here to help people. That’s the most important thing,” said Joanis.

If you’ve thought of becoming a firefighter, the deadline to apply for the current position is March 25th.

“Best decision I’ve made. The quality of life is great. My family loves it and the people here are so nice and I love it. It’s the greatest move I’ve made,” said Joanis.

“If you’re looking for somewhere to come to be a positive influence on your community, to connect with other people, like-minded people who want to make that positive difference, we’ve got a spot for you,” said Wolf.