Augusta fire Chief selection still smoldering

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – There is growing concern over the finalist for Augusta’s next fire chief.

Antonio Burden was named finalist this week but a 2014 report from WSB-TV report questions his actions as Fire Marshal in Dekalb County.

The report saying Burden did not follow up on fire code violations at seven churches, schools and day cares.

Some commissioners are troubled saying they didn’t have enough time to search the backgrounds of the candidates.

“When this news story broke concerning this candidate, we didn’t know anything about it or I didn’t know anything about it. We didn’t have time to look at the candidates really or anything, so it came as a surprise,” says Commissioner John Clarke.

Clarke says at this point he will be voting no on approving Burden.