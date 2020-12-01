Augusta Fire Chief Chris James issues resignation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Chief Chris James is resigning.

James submitted his resignation Tuesday.

It was approved by commissioners at their meeting shortly after.

James has been fire chief since 2012.

He has come under fire in recent months by the Augusta Professional Firefighters Association, which questioned his leadership.

A needs assessment released two months ago said the fire department should stop requiring mandatory overtime and that it needed a dedicated human resources representative.

James will leave his job immediately, but will be on the city payroll until August 31st.

MORE TOP STORIES: