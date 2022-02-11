Augusta Fire and the Burn Center demonstrate grease fire safety for National Burn Awareness Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – For National Burn Awareness Week, the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America partnered with Augusta Fire Department Thursday for a grease fire safety demonstration.

The demonstration included two scenarios to put out a grease fire. The first scenario shows the CORRECT way to put out a grease fire by smothering it, and the second will show the WRONG way, by pouring water on it, which is a very common, but very dangerous and costly, mistake.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking, and most cooking fires in the home involve the kitchen stove. Since 2019, BRCA has seen a 47% increase in grease burns, and 11% of those burns treated at BRCA involved pediatric patients.

According to the Augusta Fire Department, one of the biggest contributors to home fires starts in the kitchen. The leading cause of these types of fires is from people walking away from the stove top when they’re cooking.

The best thing to do, according to the Augusta Fire Department, is to turn that heat source off immediately – but be careful.

If there’s a lid or covering over the grease fire, if you take the cover off too quickly then the return of oxygen could respark the fire.

Let the extinguished fire sit until you are certain the fire won’t restart.

Last year the Augusta Fire Department responded to 175 cooking fire calls.