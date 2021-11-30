Augusta filmmaker making great strides in the streaming industry

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Millions of people in America are streaming and tens of thousands are here too in the CSRA. Now a local filmmaker is getting a big break.

Just in time for Christmas, Augustan Karlton Clay said his hard work is paying off.

He said, “Filmmaking definitely has been a blessing, an unexpected blessing actually for me. I started out just wanting to write series and I had a lot of friends that said, ‘Karlton, you should think about doing film.'”

Clay’s company Victory Productions is in partnership with entertainment distributor Maverick. They recently inked a deal with streaming service Peacock to distribute Clay’s movie ‘Reindeer Games.’ Reports show more than 50 million people are signed up for the streaming service.

Clay said, “Whatever they score that helps us and pushes our movies forward to. They announced their partnership with Peacock not too long ago and then we received the email that they’re going to do different rounds of films that will be streaming on Peacock and our film ‘Reindeer Games’ was a part of the first round.”

Clay describes the movie as a romantic comedy that starts with a man who’s looking to get married.

He explained, “Unfortunately she says no in front of all of their friends and so the movie is about his friends basically trying to cheer him up and try to make him be happier around the holiday season. Try to get him on dates. Try to get somebody to occupy his time and then there’s a twist that happens with one of the friends.”

The filmmaker has created more than a dozen web series and several movies since the early 2000s after a battle with leukemia. He’s racked up many awards and some of Clay’s humble beginnings include serving as the 11 o’clock producer here at NewsChannel 6.

“It really, really helped with my confidence because I always knew I had the gift of writing and producing but really working at the news station, working in this face-paced environment it really prepared me for how to be professional in difficult situations,” said Clay.

He’s going to be releasing a new movie later this year.

For more of Clay’s work, click or tap here.