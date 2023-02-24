AUGUSTA (WJBF) – If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly event, come to Augusta Mall for Augusta Fest, presented by Reithoffer Shows.

There will be all your favorite fair rides (including children’s rides) – plus fan-favorite food vendors and games – in the Augusta Mall parking lot until March 5

Gates/Ticket information:

  • · Gate entrance: $5 (free for age 4 and younger)
  • · Unlimited rides: $20 ($30 on Saturday/Sunday) for all ages
  • · There will be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.
  • · Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closing is crowd dependent.

The Augusta Mall is at 3450 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta.

For more information on Augusta Fest, go to the Augusta Fest Facebook page.