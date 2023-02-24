AUGUSTA (WJBF) – If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly event, come to Augusta Mall for Augusta Fest, presented by Reithoffer Shows.

There will be all your favorite fair rides (including children’s rides) – plus fan-favorite food vendors and games – in the Augusta Mall parking lot until March 5.

Gates/Ticket information:

· Gate entrance: $5 (free for age 4 and younger)

· Unlimited rides: $20 ($30 on Saturday/Sunday) for all ages

· There will be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.

· Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closing is crowd dependent.

The Augusta Mall is at 3450 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta.

For more information on Augusta Fest, go to the Augusta Fest Facebook page.