Family escapes Augusta house fire

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta home is destroyed after an early morning house fire. It broke out just after 3am Friday at 3326 Wheeler Road.

When our crew arrived there were flames shooting through the roof. We can confirm that everyone made it out safely. Additional units were called in for back up.

Georgia Power is also on the scene and traffic is being re-routed. A neighbor tells our crew on the scene that a woman and her husband who is in a wheelchair, lived inside. The wife wheeled her husband out and went to the neighbors to call 9-1-1.

No word on what caused the fire.

