RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing homeless man.

Torrence Holmes was last seen in April of 2023.

A family member had a birthday and failed to hear from Holmes, which has them concerned.

He’s homeless and hangs out on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road.

The family has been told that Holmes may have gone to Florida for work.

Torrence Holmes does not have any known medical conditions.

If you see Torrence, please contact your local police.