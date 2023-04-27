AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Businesses that have been in the Augusta Exchange shopping center for years, announced their closing all within 48 hours.

“That’s what I’m worried about, what will be coming in, how long will it take, and will it be as good,” Maryanne Sullivan said.

The shopping center saying bye-bye to Bed Bath and Beyond, O’Charley’s, and Buy-Buy Baby.

Maryanne Sullivan says she shops here for certain stores, and she’s concerned about what could be coming now that these stores are leaving.

“Is it going to be occupied quickly or is it just going to be a closed-out store that just looks dreadful.”

Another frequent shopper is worried this issue might be bigger than some stores closed.

“People just don’t have the money to spend like they need to– it’s hard to buy food, it’s hard to pay your light bill and rent, and it’s a shame the way this country is doing the working people,” Bodie said.

Bodie says he worries the city of Augusta is spending money in the wrong places…

“And they wanna put money in the Marina, they need to put it in where they can create more jobs, that marina ain’t gonna bring no jobs.”

O’Charley’s has already closed. The Aiken location is the only local one left. It is not clear when Bed, Bath and Beyond and Buy-Buy Baby will shut their doors for good.