Augusta Exchange Club highlights community partners

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Today marked the annual Donations Day, an occasion that puts dozens of non-profits in the spotlight.

A day honoring the people and organizations helping to improve the Augusta community like Executive Director of the Augusta Chapter of the American Red Cross, Susan Everitt.

“It is just so generous of them to be doing this every single year. it’s something…one of my favorite days of the year. i mean who doesn’t love getting great food and money at the same time?,” says Susan Everitt.

The Augusta Exchange Club hosted their its annual donations luncheon at the Augusta country club shining a light on community partners in need.

Director of the Augusta Exchange Club, John Tudor, says “we had about forty-six organizations that we donated to today so about eighty-six thousand dollars so we kind of like to help and give back and that’s what we do.”

John Tudor says he takes pride in helping those in the community.

“It feels good to be able to do something for someone and secondly everyone doesn’t always have what they need so, we want to be able to be there for them and get them a jumpstart,” says John Tudor.

As part of Donations Day, the Augusta Exchange presented the Ronnie Strength Award selected by Sheriff Roundtree. This year’s recipient of the award was The Boys and Girls Club of Augusta.

Among those in attendance — included the former vice-president of the Augusta Exchange Club –Congressman Rick Allen, who says he was honored to be there.

“It gives me great joy to see how those funds are used and to see people restored and lives restored,” says Congressman Rick Allen.

A small way of saying thanks to those that help to improve the lives of so many people in the community.