AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Exchange Club of Augusta is donating big money to local organizations across the CSRA.

“It’s great. This has been great. It provides us with a lot of momentum,” said FCA Metro Director Greg Wilson.

A handful of organizations were at the meeting, and everyone got a piece of the $200,000 pie, thanks to proceeds from the Georgia Carolina State Fair, and Augusta Charity Classic.

On top of those donations, the Exchange Club also gives the Ronnie Strength Award to a recipient that is selected by Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

The recipient is unaware until the announcement by the Sheriff.

So, it was a pleasant surprise to Greg Wilson when he received the award for his organization, Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“We minister to folks who don’t have a great deal of income, don’t have a lot of time and don’t have a lot of energy. So, we try to scholarship them the best we can so they can make these types of camps, and improve themselves as coaches and athletes,” said Wilson.

Mayor Garnett Johnson has been a member since 2019, and he says it’s always special to see the proceeds going to people who do so much for Augusta.

“Many of these organizations contribute back to our community, to those under most circumstances are truly unfortunate. And that’s what I love about the exchange club: these dollars that we’re able to raise for this community are put back into the community to help others,” said Johnson.

Thanks to the proceeds, organizations like FCA can have a greater impact, and continue to help make Augusta a great place to be.