Augusta entrepreneur uplifts youth with Holiday Fashion Show

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – It’s an uplifting day for the City of Augusta’s youth as Fresco and Friends prepare to end the year with a Holiday Fashion Show at J Interior Design.

“This event is a safe haven for the youth and creatives to express themselves freely from the brands they choose to wear and from the art they choose to showcase,” explained Fresco and Friends Creator, Libra Miller.

Miller once closed Fresco and Friends for about two years, which was a men’s boutique at that moment in Downtown Augusta. The word got back to Miller from locals about how the various art focused events, held by the owner, were missed. The commotion led Miller to create a platform known in the area as Culture Fest in 2017.

“I thought that it was important to create a platform so people can express themselves and build towards believing in yourself,” explained Miller.

The fashion show will display an array of the world’s latest fashion forward statements alongside today’s local trendsetters in the Augusta area.

The event will also present live performances throughout the show.

For more information regarding Fresco and Friends Holiday Fashion Show visit FrescoHFS.EventBrite.com. The tickets are almost sold out.