AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There’s a massive energy makeover going on in the city of Augusta.

Last year, the city borrowed $24 million to contract with Trane to upgrade and modernize HVAC systems in city buildings.

The guaranteed savings from the upgrades will be used to pay off the debt. While Augusta gets greener and more efficient offices.

“Everything we’re doing is better, we’re actually replacing old equipment that the city would have had to gone in pocket for, they’re taking the savings, they’re going to pay off their loans with it, this is a no-cost contract to the city,” said Cal Smith, Trane Account Manager.

The project also calls for a solar canopy that will cover 30 percent of the Municipal Building parking lot, that work should be underway this summer.