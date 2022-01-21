Augusta emergency shelters, warming centers open this weekend

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF)– When temperatures dropped, the Salvation Army Center of Hope opened it’s doors for emergency overnight shelter.

The Center of Hope’s director of social services, Dr. Gregory Rhodes, says people began lining up about a half hour before registration began at 4 o’clock Friday.

The men’s shelter has already filled up, but there are a few spaces left in the women’s dorms.

There are 42 beds here for men, 37 for women, and 5 dedicated family rooms.

People staying Friday night will also be able to stay through Saturday night.

Dr. Rhodes says on cold nights it’s more important than ever to meet people’s needs.

“Not only do we provide a warm lodging, but we also provide hot meals, breakfast and dinner. When they stay in we also provide lunch,” Dr. Rhodes said.

While the Center of Hope is filling up, the Garden City Rescue Mission is already full. There is another other city sponsored warming center, Augusta Rescue Mission. They have space left for men only.