Augusta election avoided major problems but there were issues

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) In parts of Georgia, Election Day was marred by delays, long lines and voting machines not working.

Two of Augusta polling sites The Vineyards Church and Stevens Creek Church also had problems forcing them to open late.

Stevens Creek was two and a half hours behind.

Though the other city sites opened on time election officials say that doesn’t mean there were not other issues.

“All of use we’re kind of learning as we went through the day yesterday and poll workers while they were trained and had good training materials with them it was still a struggle to get through the opening process that happened almost across the board but in all but two instances we were able to overcome through trouble shooting sending technicians out and getting the polls open on time,” says Elections Director Lynn Bailey.

Bailey says the new voting machines themselves we’re not the issue but staff needed more time to get them ready for the voters.