AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The results of the city’s new disparity study were not unexpected for some city leaders.

“The disparity study didn’t catch anyone off guard it didn’t catch anyone by surprise, the fact that we have disadvantaged businesses in Augusta is something we’ve known for some time,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

The study found nearly nine out of every ten city tax dollar is going to businesses owned by white men, and just over one in ten going to minority or women owned firms.

“When you’re talking about ten percent, ten percent being able to receive a contract from the city of Augusta that’s crazy, that’s ridiculous,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

For some commissioners the study results indicate a need to have a bidding preference program for the disadvantaged businesses.

“It just gives us more ammunition, to create some type of program to do something so that women so that minorities can get more contracts,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

But some do not agree.

“There’s already steps in there that make sure everybody has a chance to be at the table, I think the competitive bid process is much fairer than having a preference program,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Commissioners have their study showing disparity in city business, but city leaders have a lot of work to do when it comes to creating any preference program.