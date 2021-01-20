Augusta COVID proposal sets shots priority,calls for symptom checks

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) More than 300 city employees have tested positive for COVID now the city administrator presenting this policy proposal to help the city best deliver services as this plague persists.

It’s something city leaders say is needed a COVID game plan to follow as the pandemic rolls on.

“Being we are in one of the worst public heath crisis in the history of the nation it’s important for us to have a plan of action put in place,” said Commissioner Jordon Johnson.

City Administrator Odie Donald says once vaccines become available the health department will want to know who in the government should be first to get the shots.

“There needs to be a priority list provided by the commission which we will relay to public health to identify who’s next in line,” said Donald.

The administrators recommendations have public safety workers first, then followed by the mayor and commissioners, and then the employees from different departments.

“Do you like that priority list?”

“I don’t I don’t think we should be a higher priority then the employees,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Donald’s proposal also creates a policy for city employees working from home.

It also calls for employees to be screened for symptoms when they come to work and get ready to leave

“Some of the employees are a little concerned about the questionnaire that they’re going to have to fill out twice a day so there are definitely some parts that we’re going to have to take a look at,” said Garrett.

But the recommendations do not include mandating employees take the vaccine, after workers were surveyed.

“And we saw that 75 percent of those employees are willing to take it voluntarily,” said Donald.

Commissioners are still taking a look at what the administrator proposed a vote will come later on how much of this proposal they want to approve in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel; 6.