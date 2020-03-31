Augusta coronavirus closings continue until further notice

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) – Augusta political, public safety and medical officials joining together for a common message, and that is the public has to taken the coronavirus seriously and practiced social distancing, the city is NOT at this time going to mandate any at home orders however they warn that could change.

Mayor Hardie Davis saying Augusta is facing a public health emergency but some are not stepping up practicing social distancing.

“There are some who do not seem to care about the many others at risk to the COVID-19 virus,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Earlier this month by executive order Mayor Davis closed government offices and recreation centers, banned public gatherings.

Non essential Businesses were also closed.

City government offices and facilities were going to re- open Wednesday that now will not be taking place.

“Those facilities to include the Augusta libraries will be closed to the public until further notice,” said Mayor Davis.

“If the public don’t assist us it is going to be very difficult and the longer its going to take us to overcome this COVID-19 so follow those instructions help us help our community,” said Fire Chief Chris James

Sheriff Richard Roundtree says his calls are up this month he says the last thing he needs to be doing is sending deputies to complaints of people gathering in groups of ten.

“I can’t stress enough how responding to these calls divert resources from other primary and proactive calls,” said Sheriff Roundtree.

Other cities are not only closing business they are have mandatory stay at home orders, Augusta is not yet at that point.

“We should be able to practice safe social distancing at home when possible and it should not be mandatory but the few who are not acting as responsible as others are driving a decision that could require mandates greater than we’ve already done at this time,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Now the mayor again saying these closings will remain in effect until further notice no date on when that might be also applying to further notice the moratorium on evictions and water service cut offs.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.