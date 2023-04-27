AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The federal ruling to keep Lock and Dam has been tossed out, so Augusta is tossing around ideas on what do to next.

“Not sure if I can answer that question yet, as we are exploring our options. All the options that have been presented to us, in my opinion, are great options,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

Those options were discussed behind closed doors this week when city leaders met with their Atlanta based lawyer, one avenue would be spending money on an appeal but that has opposition.

“I don’t think we keep spending money on it because I believe the judge has made up his mind and he’s pretty hell-bent on going through with his desires,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

Another option being discussed is to sit down with the Corps of Engineers to try and work out a compromise.

“Right now, I just don’t see a reason for this lawsuit. I think it would be nice to try and resolve it first, see where we get with that,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

“I’m not there yet, there’s discussions happening, olive branch is being talked about. I’m not there to say that yet, but it’s definitely a dire situation right now, what was voted on last week,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Mayor Johnson says the city’s position is to keep Lock and Dam and the upstream pool it creates but also supports a fish passage

“By preserving the Lock and Dam, there is an ability for us to create an adequate fish passage,” said Mayor Johnson.

But that’s not set in stone.