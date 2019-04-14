Augusta company gives bird’s eye view of The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Streets in the Garden City are busier than normal due to Masters week but now a free traffic report is available for your smartphone with a unique twist.

A local media company teamed up with MVP Aviation for a look at the traffic on your phone. Eureka Earth Webcast gives you a bird’s eye view of your destination.

A plane flying 12,000 feet in the air with an HD camera makes it possible for you to keep a look out for the event your headed your way.

“There’s something that could go on in downtown Augusta and if you’re logged in you could say hey I would like for you to capture this event and tell the pilot to go to the exact location and livestream that out to you,” Director of Marketing and Media Relations DeAndre Cochran told NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Jones.

Streaming began April 8 for The Masters.