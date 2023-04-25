AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This Augusta commissioner wants another set of eyes looking at how the city spends money.

“To be transparent and held accountable with our city departments is what we need to be doing,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Commissioner McKnight is making a motion to hire an outside firm to conduct internal and operational audits of city departments to make sure proper procedures are being followed.

“Where does the money go once it comes in? How is it distributed? Those types of things. Not only financial aspects, but also, what work is done as well,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

But McKnight’s motion was not recommended by the Finance Committee, the Chairman saying he does not know exactly what is being requested.

“I don’t know what the intention is. I really don’t know what the intention is. We have an audit every year in our government, and we come back with a clean audit,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Nearly two years ago, McKnight first requested a forensic audit of the city government.

A forensic audit looks for criminal activities, and now, she is pushing for an internal audit.

“Forensic. Like, I say that word, and it scares a lot of people. I’m all for forensic, but I have colleagues who aren’t going to support it,” said Commissioner McKnight.

“I’m not one to say no to discussion, but I can’t allow political games to continue to play,” said Commissioner Johnson.

But this game will go on because Commissioner McKnight says this issue will go back before the full commission at next week’s meeting.