AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta commission committee saying no to a new bio-fuel plant.

The proposed plant would turn household waste into bio-fuel. But the site is located near the historic Spirit Creek Baptist Church, which was established in 1800. The church has lead the opposition to the plant being constructed.

“It’s not the end product in terms of green energy that we have a problem with, it’s the process to get to the green energy that we have a problem with. Waste to energy… big process in there… a lot of risk we don’t want the risk in our community,” said Church Pastor Reverend Ellis Godbee.

City engineers say there are still some outstanding issues with the proposed plant and they could not recommend approval at this time.

The committee vote is just a recommendation the issue must still go before the full commission.