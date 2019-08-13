Augusta committee recommends reductions in pot fines

Some Augusta city leaders are ready to lower the fines for getting high.

A commission committee giving the okay to decrease the city’s fines for less than an ounce of marijuana,

Right now the punishment is up to 60 days in jail, and a 1000 dollar fine, the proposal reduces the fine to 150 dollars for the first two offenses.

” People are using it marijuana cannabis oil it’s one of the situations we’re not necessarily holding people to the same standard we were years ago when it comes to marijuana,”

The fine for a third offense, would be $300 . The full commission must still approve the change and vote to change the city ordinance.