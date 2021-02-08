Augusta Committee meetings resume after 11 months

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) It’s been the way of city business for months no committee meetings only the regular commission meeting.

“You have five standing committees and those committees I’ve said from day one of my time as mayor of this city they need to function that is where the real work is suppose to happen,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

It’s been 11 months since city leaders have held their twice monthly committee meetings so city business has been concentrated in regular, long lasting, virtual commission meetings.

But on Tuesday committee meetings return though still virtual.

“The committee meetings help us get a grasp of what’s going on get to discus it a little bit then when we go to the actual commission meeting we have a good idea of what we want to do,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

“Going through committee maybe our regular commission meetings would be somewhat shorter because everybody has had a reasonable opportunity to address the issues,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

But some commissioners see virtual committee meeting as just being another virtual commission meeting.

“I’ve never understood why the committees on the commission all meet together as a full commission I think it’s going to be interesting it’s going to be interesting to see how this really operates via zoom,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Some hope re-starting committees is the first step to meeting in again in person.

“It’s time we go back we’ve got to make that step to get in there others other places throughout the country are meeting in person,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

But starting tomorrow city leaders will be meeting remotely twice as often in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel