AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle has seen the proposed 2024 budget and now he wants to see it cut by 1.5%.

“The only thing we’re asking for is the administrator to do her job it ain’t that much of a cut we’re asking for $.015,” said Commissioner Guilfoyle.

For the General fund, including the Sheriff’s Office, a 1.5% cut would be $3 million across the board.

“I don’t think it can be across the board, but I think we owe it to the people as well as the fact as where we are as a government to have discussions and get the administrator to bring us back some cuts,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

The proposed budget is balanced. That had city some city leaders questioning the need for cuts to be made.

“We are putting a wrench where we don’t have to put one. I think what we just need to do is go ahead and approve the budget,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

In the end, a motion was made to approve a .75% cut but that was rejected when Commissioner Alvin Mason voted present, preventing a 5-5 tie and allowing Mayor Johnson to vote to break the tie in favor of the cut.

“There is more than enough room in our budgets to address small decreases. We just have to prioritize what those are,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

Commissioners have another budget work session next week. That will be an opportunity to revisit making cuts before voting on final approval of the budget in two weeks.