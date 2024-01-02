AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – When it comes to selecting what Sunday bars in Augusta can open, city leaders don’t want to make the same mistake twice.

“We want to make sure we didn’t drop the ball again like we did the past Sunday. And so the people would like to see Cinco de Mayo as the date because it falls on Sunday this year as opposed to Super Bowl Sunday,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Commissioners selected Super Bowl Sunday for bars to be open in 2023, overlooking that New Years Eve fell on Sunday and heard about it from some bar owners. In November, they selected Super Sunday again for 2024 but after more push back, the proposal is to change the Sunday to Cinco de Mayo.

“For the most part we would like to choose our own Sunday If we have to get one right now Cinco de Mayo seems like the better bet,” said Loft owner Adrian Estrada.

But some commissioners don’t want to be so quick on making the change.

“I don’t think that we individually should pick another date unless we have the input of the bar owners,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

And some bar owners are telling commissioners what they think about the idea of dropping super Sunday for another date.

“I absolutely despise it okay that’s number one because I’m a sports bar Super Bowl Sunday does great for me,” said Clifton Thomas of Cliffisms Sports and Spirits.

With the Super Bowl approaching fast, commissioners directed city staff to survey bar owners on what Sunday they want to open and get the information back for a vote next week.