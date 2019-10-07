Augusta commissioners to discuss vaping concerns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta Commissioner wants to take a hard look at city policy on vaping and e-cigarettes.

Reports of at least 16 deaths related to vaping nationwide has prompted Commissioner Bill Fennoy to call for a discussion of the issue at Tuesday’s committee meeting.

Fennoy says he’s concerned about the health impacts for the citizens of Augusta.

“I want to make sure the ordinance that we have in place is strong enough to protect our citizens in Richmond County,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy,

“Would you want to ban it?”

“I just want…before I talk about a ban, I want to get all the facts and information,” said Commissioner Fennoy.

Fennoy has invited some health professionals to Tuesday’s meeting to speak on vaping and e-cigarettes